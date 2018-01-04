Russian minister warns US not ’to interfere’ in Iran’s affairs

A top Russian diplomat has warned the United States not to meddle in Iran’s affairs as the country is rattled by protests and has said Washington wants to use the unrest to undermine the nuclear agreement with Tehran.



Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments on Thursday to state news agency Tass.



"We warn the US against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.



Mr Ryabkov also said Washington "is tempted to use the moment to raise new issues with regard to the JCPOA", the joint comprehensive plan of action that limits Iran’s nuclear programme, including restricting uranium enrichment for 10 years.



Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the US wants an agreement lasting longer.



AP



