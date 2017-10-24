Russia vetoes UN resolution to extend Syria chemical weapons inspections

Russia has vetoed a US-sponsored UN resolution that would extend the work of inspectors seeking to determine who was responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Moscow accused Washington of calling the vote "to show up and dishonour Russia".

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia tried unsuccessfully to postpone the vote until next month, after the joint body comprising investigators from the UN and the chemical weapons watchdog issues a report on October 26.

The resolution was put to a vote on Tuesday and received 11 Yes votes, two No votes - from Russia and Bolivia - and two abstentions.

Mr Nebenzia said Russia has criticised the Joint Investigative Mechanism but does not want it terminated. It wants its mandate amended.