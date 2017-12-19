Rome’s official Christmas tree becomes joke for residents over losing needles
Rome’s official Christmas tree is losing needles so fast it has become a joke for city residents.
The 70ft tree, which was lit up on December 8, started shedding needles badly as soon as it was hoisted into place in the middle of the Italian capital’s bustling main square, Piazza Venezia.
Romans have dubbed the tree the Mangy One, and are needling the city’s mayor about the tree, which cost €48,000 to transport from South Tyrol, an Italian Alpine region.
The city said it is investigating why the tree is ailing.
Despite boasting 600 silver-coloured baubles, the half-bare branches lend the square a forlorn rather than festive look.
Critics note that across town, the Vatican’s Christmas tree, from Poland, looks more healthy.
AP
