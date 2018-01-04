Robbers drop wads of cash after raid on London foreign currency exchange

Witnesses have described the moment wads of cash were left strewn over a busy London street following a raid on foreign currency exchange.

Two robbers, believed to be armed, stole bundles of notes from the Change-Link on Vauxhall Bridge Road, just outside Victoria station on Thursday evening.

Onlookers said the men were dressed as security guards when they entered the premises shortly before 6pm.

Fatah Rezzoug, 44, had been waiting outside the neighbouring shop for his phone to be repaired when the robbers struck.

He told the Press Association: "I heard the alarm and people shouting 'call the police, call the police'.

"I called the police and I gave them the address, then I saw two black males leaving wearing green jackets with the hoods pulled up and scarves pulled up over their mouth and nose."

He continued: "I tried to stop them, but I thought the second one had a gun, and I thought 'no, don't follow him'.

"They had Sainsburys bags full of money."

Mr Rezzoug, who was standing with his cousin Zoubir Tebbakh, 43, saw the second man fall and drop several bundles of 50 euro notes before both men made off on foot.

"I picked up the money and I gave it back to them (Change-Link) but now I'm worried because all those notes will have my fingerprints on it."

Mr Tebbakh, who was over from France to visit family, said that he thought one of the suspects had dreadlocks beneath his hood.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said they received a report of an aggravated burglary at the currency exchange shop.

She said: "A member of staff, a man believed to be in his 50s, was found suffering from a head injury. He was treated at the scene by paramedics. He has not been taken to hospital."

No arrests have been made.

A member of staff from a nearby hair salon saw the two men go sprinting past and said they looked like they were wearing security guard uniforms.

"The police should look for those uniforms because they will take them off and dump them," she said.

Mr Rezzoug and Mr Tebbakh said they had given their contact details to police.