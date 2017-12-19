Republicans celebrate as major tax reform package passes key vote

Gleeful Republicans forced the most sweeping rewrite of the US tax laws in more than three decades through the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed criticism of the widely unpopular package and insisted "results are what's going to make this popular".

The vote, largely along party lines, was 227-203 and capped a Republican sprint to deliver a major legislative accomplishment to President Donald Trump after a year of congressional stumbles.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on Tuesday evening, sending the legislation to Mr Trump for his signature.

BREAKING: House of Representatives passes GOP tax bill, 227-203. It next heads to the Senate. https://t.co/TUrgbTCn5m pic.twitter.com/qIeIbDgLC0 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2017

The massive $1.5tr (€1.3tr) package would touch every American taxpayer and every corner of the US economy, providing steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, and more modest tax cuts for middle- and low-income families.

It would push the national debt ever higher.

