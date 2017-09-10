Reports that 305 Syrian refugees who landed in Cyrpus paid £1,500 each for trip

A man has been arrested for allegedly captaining one of a pair of boats that took 305 Syrian refugees to the north-west coast of Cyprus.

Police spokesman Michalis Ioannou said Sunday that the 202 men, 30 women and 73 children who arrived at around midnight were thought to be the largest number of migrants to reach Cyprus in a single day.

Mr Ioannou said they left from Mersin, Turkey on Saturday.He said the passengers reported paying £1,500 each for the trip.

Some with relatives in Cyprus have expressed the desire to remain there. Others said they want to go to Germany or to Scandinavian countries.

All will be taken to a reception centre except for a woman and her newborn baby, who were taken to hospital.

AP