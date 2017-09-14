Pyongyang 'fires unidentified missile' over Japan in new weapons test

North Korea has fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests, according to the South Korean military.

Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport on Friday.

The missile travelled 2,300 miles (3,700km) over Japan before ditching into the Pacific Ocean.

North Korea used the same airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a "meaningful prelude" to containing the US Pacific island territory of Guam.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Defence Ministry says the country's military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North's launch.

