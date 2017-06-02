Protesters killed in clashes with police after Kabul truck bombing

Several protesters have been killed and at least four police injured as hundreds of people demonstrated in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital, authorities said.

More than 1,000 people were taking part in the demonstration after a powerful truck bomb attack killed 90 people on Wednesday.

Abdul Hafiz Mansur, a member of parliament from Kabul, said eight protesters were killed by government security forces.

Policeman Ghulam Hazarat said four police were wounded by stone-throwing protesters.

Demonstrators held pictures of the destruction from the blast and of government leaders, and police fired warning shots as about 100 protesters rushed toward them, some throwing rocks.

A security forces tank fired warning shots into the sky.

Afghans are in mourning after the massive truck bombing, which wounded more than 450 people in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces in 2014.

Most of the casualties from the bombing were civilians, including women and children, officials said.

The dead also included Afghan security guards at foreign embassies and other facilities in Kabul's heavily guarded diplomatic sector.

No one has claimed the attack, which came in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

