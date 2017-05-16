Private plane goes missing over the Bermuda Triangle

The US CoastGuard is currently searching for a private plane that has gone missing with four people onboard over the Bermuda Triangle.

The passengers are CEO and Founder of Skylight Group Jennifer Blumin (40) along with her two young sons (4,2) and a man called Nathan Ulrich (52).

#BreakingNews @USCG helo crew locates debris field approx. 15 mi E of Eleuthera, Bahamas. Search for survivors continues, more to follow. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 16, 2017

Their plane was at roughly 24,000 feet when it lost contact with air traffic control.

The Coast Guard have said that at 3pm on Tuesday they spotted debris and are now looking for survivors.

The pilot of the plane, Nathan Ulrich, used to be married to The Colour Purple actress Rae Dawn Chong.