Possibility of war with North Korea increasing everyday, says McMaster

President Trump's national security adviser says the possibility of war with North Korea is increasing every day.

HR McMaster says the US is "in a race" to address the nuclear threat from Kim Jong-Un's regime.

His comments come days after North Korea fired another ballistic missile near Japan, with experts warning it could have the potential to reach anywhere on the US mainland.

General McMaster says the threat is growing.

He said: "I thik it is increasing everyday, which means that we are in a race to be able to solve this problem and there is not much time left.

"The greatest immediate threat to the United States and to the world, is the threat posed by the regime in North Korea and his continued efforts to develop a long range nuclear capability."