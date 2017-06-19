Portugal awaits foreign help to fight deadly wildfires

More than 1,500 firefighters in Portugal are still battling to control major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people.

Reinforcements are due to arrive on Monday, including more water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy as part of a European Union co-operation programme.

Portugal is observing three days of national mourning after 62 people were killed in a wildfire on Saturday night around the town of Pedrogao Grande, which is by far the deadliest on record. Just over 1,000 firefighters are still tackling that blaze about 90 miles (150km) north of Lisbon.

Scorching weather, with temperatures above 40C (104F), as well as strong winds and dry woodland after weeks with little rain are fuelling the blazes.

