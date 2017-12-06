Pope 'profoundly concerned' at Trump decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Pope Francis has called for the status quo of Jerusalem to be respected and for "wisdom and prudence" to prevail to avoid further conflict.

Francis made the appeal during his weekly audience, hours before the announcement that the US is to recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

The pope said he was "profoundly concerned" about recent developments concerning Jerusalem, and declared the city a unique and sacred place for Christians, Jews and Muslims that has a "special vocation for peace".

"Jerusalem is not just the heart of three great religions, but it is now also the heart of one of the most successful democracies in the world," Pres. Trump says https://t.co/agZ28xxCJL pic.twitter.com/y61rrVeHG3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 6, 2017

He appealed "that everyone respects the status quo of the city", according to UN resolutions.

"I pray to the Lord that its identity is preserved and strengthened for the benefit of the Holy Land, the Middle East and the whole world and that wisdom and prudence prevail to prevent new elements of tension from being added to a global context already convulsed by so many cruel conflicts," he said.

The Vatican has long sought an internationally guaranteed status for Jerusalem that safeguards its sacred character for Jews, Muslims and Christians.

Francis spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, after US President Donald Trump told Mr Abbas of his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Vatican said the call with Francis was made at Mr Abbas’s initiative.

Early on Wednesday, Francis met a delegation of Palestinian religious and intellectual leaders who were at the Vatican for a previously scheduled meeting with the Vatican’s inter-religious dialogue office.

The Vatican and the Palestinians plan to create a permanent working group on interfaith issues.

In his comments to the group, Francis expressed his hope for "peace and prosperity" for the Palestinian people and called for dialogue that respects the rights of everyone in the Holy Land.

"The primary condition of that dialogue is reciprocal respect and a commitment to strengthening that respect, for the sake of recognising the rights of all people, wherever they happen to be," he said.

Francis visited the Holy Land in 2014 and later hosted Mr Abbas and the then-Israeli president Shimon Peres for an inter-religious peace prayer in the Vatican gardens.

Renewed conflict broke out in the Gaza Strip soon after.

The Holy See recognised the Palestinian state in 2015.

Donald Trump’s Jerusalem statement is an act of diplomatic arson | Jonathan Freedland https://t.co/CqunBzWWp5 — Martyn Joseph (@martyn_joseph) December 6, 2017

- AP