Policeman killed on Champs-Elysee was deployed to Bataclan during massacre

The policeman killed on the Champs-Elysees was on duty during the terror attacks in Paris in November 2015.

Xavier Jugele, who would have celebrated his 38th birthday at the beginning of May, was killed when gunman Karim Cheurfi opened fire on police in the French capital on Thursday night.

Mr Jugele was identified by Flag!, a French association of LGBT police officers.

He was among the officers who responded to the gun and bomb attack on the Bataclan concert hall in November 2015, part of a wave of assaults in Paris that killed 130 people.

He spoke to People.com when the venue reopened a year later with a concert by Sting.

He was quoted as saying how happy he was to be at the "symbolic" reopening, "here to defend our civic values".

He added: "This concert's to celebrate life. To say 'No' to terrorists."

