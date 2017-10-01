Police release man who dropped toddler into river from bridge

A 39-year-old man who dropped a toddler into a river from Astley Bridge in Bolton has been released by police.

The three-year-old girl survived the 30ft fall from the bridge and was rescued from the water by officers.

Police also pulled the man to safety after he plunged in after her and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was released under investigation on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers believe the incident may have been an attempted murder-suicide.

Police arrived in Crompton Way at about 8.30pm on Friday after reports that a man was on the bridge and making threats about the child.

He refused to speak to specially-trained police negotiators and dropped the girl into the water.

An officer who was already in the river quickly reached the toddler, and she was taken to hospital where she was found to have a broken wrist.

The man then plunged from the bridge into the water, suffering minor injuries, GMP said.

Officers reached him quickly and he was also taken to hospital.

Superintendent Paul Savill, of GMP's Bolton borough, said: "Thankfully the little girl will recover from her physical injuries, but the trauma she was put through is heart-breaking.

"My thoughts are with her and her family."

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.