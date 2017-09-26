Police hunting for driver of car after mother pushing pram is injured in hit-and-run

CCTV has been released in a fresh bid to trace a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in England which left a mother and newborn baby in hospital.

The footage shows a man jogging past a house near where the incident happened at about 6pm on September 23.

A 28-year-old woman was crossing the road with her four-day-old child in a pram when they were hit by a car.

Both were taken to hospital, and the mother remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The child is being kept in as a precaution, West Midlands Police said.

However, the driver of the car involved left the scene on the A34 Walsall Road in Great Barr, Birmingham, and "ran off" according to police.

The vehicle was a blue Mazda MPS Aero Sports, registration number DV07 MWN.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened."

He urged anyone with information about the car to contact police.

Mr Hughes added the driver should "do the right thing" and come forward.