Poland fires tourism boss over 'scandalous' Auschwitz remark

The head of the Polish national tourist organisation has been fired after he said he wanted to remove the Auschwitz memorial and a Jewish history museum from tours for foreign journalists.

Tourism minister Witold Banka said on Twitter he was firing Marek Olszewski immediately over "scandalous remarks" the head of the Polish Organisation of Tourism made in the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

The newspaper quoted Mr Olszewski as saying he wanted to "promote the values of Poland's culture" and had "no need to show places and events relating to the history of other nations".

Gazeta said he had removed the site of the former German Nazi death camp of Auschwitz and the POLIN museum from tours for foreign journalists.