'Poison bottle' war criminal cremated following death at Hague

A former general who died after taking what he said was poison at a UN war crimes court has been cremated, according to Croatia's state television.

The report said that a private ceremony was held on Thursday for Slobodan Praljak, who was convicted of war crimes in Bosnia and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Praljak gulped what he said was poison after judges at the war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, confirmed his verdict at an appeals hearing in late November.

Dutch authorities and the UN court are investigating how Praljak got hold of the apparent poison while in custody.

Many in Croatia consider Praljak a hero despite his war crimes conviction.

People have been lighting candles for Praljak and a commemoration ceremony is planned for Monday.

