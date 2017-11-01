Peugeot ad banned for showing driver reading text

Back to World Home

A TV advert for Peugeot has been banned for showing a driver reacting to reading a text message on the car's built-in dashboard screen.

Five viewers complained that it was irresponsible because it could encourage dangerous driving.

Peugeot says the screen in its 208 model is designed to avoid distraction and is at eye level so motorists stay focused on controlling the car.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World