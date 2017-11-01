Peugeot ad banned for showing driver reading text
A TV advert for Peugeot has been banned for showing a driver reacting to reading a text message on the car's built-in dashboard screen.
Five viewers complained that it was irresponsible because it could encourage dangerous driving.
Peugeot says the screen in its 208 model is designed to avoid distraction and is at eye level so motorists stay focused on controlling the car.
