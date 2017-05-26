Pair arrested after Greek police recover illegally excavated statue

Greek authorities have arrested two men in possession of an illegally excavated ancient marble statue of a young man, which they were allegedly trying to sell for €200,000.

The badly battered work, dating from around 550 BC, had been broken recently into four pieces about 1.6ft long when assembled.

Most of the face is disfigured, and the legs are missing below the knee.

It was unclear where and in what circumstances the work was excavated.

Police said they recovered it under the front passenger seat of a car the two suspects were driving near the town of Corinth in the southern Peloponnese region.

The suspects were identified as Greek men aged 36 and 63.

