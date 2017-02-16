One still missing 36 hours after explosion at block of flats which 'whole of Oxford' heard

One person is still missing more than 36 hours after an explosion and fire caused a block of flats to collapse in England.

Two people were treated for minor injuries following the blaze on Tuesday in the Osney Lane and Gibbs Crescent area of Oxford, one of whom was transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Police on Wednesday said emergency services would remain on the scene for a number of days after what they described as a "very concerning incident".

Residents were evacuated and the Red Cross has been involved in helping people find alternative accommodation.

Police and fire chiefs said they are undertaking a "full and thorough investigation" but no cause has been given for the explosion and blaze.

Ben Brewis, who was working in the nearby Thames Business Centre at the time, told the BBC: "I still can't get my head around the force of the blast.

"The ground shook and the lights dimmed even though we're a few streets away over the river.

"We thought a lorry had ploughed into the building or a plane had crashed nearby. The whole of Oxford heard it. It was no rumble but a huge blast."