One killed in knife attack at Hamburg supermarket

One person has died after a man armed with a knife attacked several people at a supermarket in Hamburg, German police said.

Officers in the northern port city’s Barmbek district said the attacker has been arrested.

One Killed, Several Injured After Stabbing Attack In Hamburg Supermarket https://t.co/sHW5zmyoGs pic.twitter.com/otvVilgR07 — Crookophobic (@crookophobe) July 28, 2017

The motive for the incident was not immediately clear.

The assailant entered the supermarket and stabbed several customers before fleeing, police said.

Witnesses followed him and alerted police, who arrested him near the scene.

Several people suffered stab injuries and one of the victims was fatally wounded, officers added.