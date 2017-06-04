No talks even if you kill hostages, Philippine president tells IS militants

The Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has ordered troops to kill militants aligned to the Islamic State group even if the gunmen slaughter their hostages in a besieged southern city.

Mr Duterte issued his strongest warning yet on Sunday to local and foreign militants who laid siege on Marawi starting May 23.

He warned he will not enter into talks with the militants, saying he has lost too many soldiers and policemen to the violence and will not let that pass.

The military says 178 combatants and civilians have been killed in Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the country's south, after hundreds of gunmen waving IS-style black flags rampaged across the city, burning buildings and taking hostages as they battled troops who were backed by airstrikes and artillery fire.

AP