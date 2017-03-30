New protests in Paris after police killing of Chinese man

A late-night protest broke out in central Paris over the police killing of a Chinese man in a raid at his home.

Around 200 mostly Asian protesters pulled barricades across the central Rivoli street late on Wednesday, shouting "Police, assassins" and throwing projectiles at riot officers.

There were no arrests and no serious injuries.

The Asian community has been protesting over the death of 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu since Monday.

Police called to Liu's building over reports of a man with a knife broke down the door of his apartment and shot him dead.

Police say he attacked an officer with scissors. His daughter disputes the account, and says he was merely cooking when the family heard pounding on the door.

The family have appealed for calm.

Protest continues in #Paris for the 3rd straight night on March 29 after a Chinese national was shot dead by police pic.twitter.com/xssKl1lCAD — Logical News® (@TheLogicalNews) March 30, 2017

- AP