Mueller wants to interview Trump in Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

No details are set, including a date for any potential interview, the scope of questions for the president or even whether a meeting will take place, a source said.

A spokesman for Mr Mueller declined to comment, as did Trump lawyer John Dowd.

A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House does not publicly discuss its conversations with Mr Mueller.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia

 

