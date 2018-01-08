Mueller wants to interview Trump in Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.



No details are set, including a date for any potential interview, the scope of questions for the president or even whether a meeting will take place, a source said.



A spokesman for Mr Mueller declined to comment, as did Trump lawyer John Dowd.



A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House does not publicly discuss its conversations with Mr Mueller.



