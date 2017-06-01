Mother off life support and aware of daughter Saffie's death in Manchester bombing

The mother of the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing has been taken off life support and told about her daughter's death.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire, was one of the 22 people killed in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday last week.

She was at the Ariana Grande concert with her mother, Lisa, and older sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, who were both taken to hospital.

Mrs Roussos was reportedly in a critical condition initially and on a life support machine.

In a post on Facebook group Leyland Memories, family friend Mike Swanny said Mrs Roussos was now awake, out of surgery and "aware of the situation".

Saffie Roussos.

He praised the bravery of Mrs Roussos and Saffie's father, Andrew.

He said: "I am very proud of the strength that Lisa and Andrew have as a couple their bravery though (sic) this is commendable."

He added: "Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives, I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we've had through this tragedy."

Mr Swanny told the Lancashire Evening Post: "Lisa's pulling through. She was in a critical condition at first, but she came off life support on Saturday and was up and talking on Sunday. She's aware of the situation with Saffie.

"She's still in hospital, but she's moving her legs, which is fantastic."

He told the newspaper Miss Bromwich was also recovering and is expected to be discharged from hospital this week.