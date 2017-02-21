More than 100 injured as trains collide in South Africa

Two trains have collided in the South African capital Pretoria, injuring more than 100 people, paramedics said.

Most injuries were light in the accident at a station in the Rosslyn area of the city, said the African News Agency, citing emergency responders.

An investigation is under way.
KEYWORDS: south africa, train crash, rosslyn

 

