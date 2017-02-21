More than 100 injured as trains collide in South Africa
21/02/2017 - 01:06:46Back to World Home
Two trains have collided in the South African capital Pretoria, injuring more than 100 people, paramedics said.
Most injuries were light in the accident at a station in the Rosslyn area of the city, said the African News Agency, citing emergency responders.
An investigation is under way.
#TrainCrash The trains collided on the same track at the Lynn Rose station. pic.twitter.com/xk1LQy3Kyw— POWER987News (@POWER987News) February 20, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here