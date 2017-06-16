Mohammed Hakim lost his entire family in the Grenfell blaze

By Amy Ryan

Searches for people missing in the Grenfell Tower inferno are continuing since Tuesday night.

Although many victims have not yet been identifed, some families have lost hope of seeing their loved ones again.

Mohammed Hakim's parents and three siblings were all trapped on the 17th floor of the Grenfell Tower the the blaze rose.

Mr Hakim told the BBC of the final words his mother spoke to him before they lost communication with them.

"Please forgive me if I've said anything to upset or hurt you, I don't think we're going to make it out of the building," he told them she said as they spoke on the phone.

His parents Komru Miah and Razia Begum, sister Husna Begum, and brothers Abdul Hamid and Abdul Hanif are still missing.

Rohema Khanom, a relative of Mr Kakim described the heartbreaking account of her final conversation with the family.

She said they were reciting prayers from the Qur'an as she spoke to them on the phone, while they were trapped helplessly in the apartment.

She said that Husna, Mohammed's sister said: "We're not going to make it, I can see the flames under the door"

Adbul Rahim, another relative, said that the incident as the worst thing he can remember in his life.

He describes the heartbreak of watching his uncle crying for help and being completely powerless to to do anything.

"I saw my uncle on the 17th floor, he opened the window. He kept shouting 'Please help us, get us out!'," said Mr Rahim.

Mr Hakim described the devastation he was experiencing after losing all five members of his family.

"I don't have my parents anymore, you only get one set of parents in this life.

I had three siblings, they're all gone."

Dozens are thought to be unaccounted for since the blaze, which police fear was so devastating that some victims may never be identified.

Six bodies have so far been recovered from the gutted 24-storey tower, while 11 have been located inside, but cannot yet be removed.

Currently, 17 people have been confirmed as dead, however only six have been able to be identified. The figure is expected to rise significantly.

It is an deeply emotional situation for families, the community and the emergency personel.

Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: "From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn't.

"For those of us that have been down there, it's pretty emotional, so I hope it is not triple figures, but I can't be drawn on the numbers," he added, his voice cracking.