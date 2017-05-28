Militants kill 16 civilians in Philippines siege city

Muslim militants gunned down 16 civilians in the fierce fight for control of the southern Philippines city of Marawi, the army has said.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said the dead include a group of four men, three women and a child who were found near a road close to the Mindanao State University in Marawi.

Police said eight other men were fatally shot and thrown in a shallow ravine in Marawi's Emi village. A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated the victims "betrayed their faith".

Brig Gen Padilla said 61 militants have been killed together with 11 soldiers and four police since Tuesday, when a failed raid to capture one of Asia's top militants triggered an attack on the city.