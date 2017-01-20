Melania Trump's home town marks inauguration with slippers, sausages and wine

The inauguration of Donald Trump is a big thing for a small town in Slovenia where his wife Melania traces her roots.

The industrial town of Sevnica plans three days of events, starting on Friday, to mark the inauguration and welcome all guests wishing to see where Mrs Trump grew up.

Mayor Srecko Ocvirk said Sevnica has organised free guided tours, a display of locally produced goods and brands in the 12th-century castle above the old town and a festival of grapevine pruning.

The products include locally made sausages and wine and a line of women's slippers from Sevnica's Kopitarna shoe factory.

"We want to mark it with nice, appropriate products," Mr Ocvirk said.

Mrs Trump has hired a law firm in Slovenia to protect her name and image from being used on numerous products that have recently sprung up in her native land.

Born Melanija Knavs in nearby Novo Mesto in 1970, Mrs Trump grew up in Sevnica while Slovenia was part of the Communist-ruled former Yugoslavia.

She left in her twenties to pursue a modelling career.

The last time she is believed to have visited Slovenia was in July 2002, when she introduced Mr Trump to her parents at the lakeside Grand Hotel Toplice in the resort town of Bled.

Sevnica residents have invited the US presidential couple to visit.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. Picture: AP

- AP