Melania Trump to lead US delegation to invictus games

Melania Trump is planning to lead the US delegation to the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

It will be her first solo excursion outside the United States.

The First Lady, who has accompanied husband Donald Trump on the three foreign trips he has taken so far this year, said she was honoured by the opportunity.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games for wounded active duty service members and veterans in 2014.

More than 550 people from 17 countries are expected to compete in 12 sports in this year's games, which run from September 23 to 30.