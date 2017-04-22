Man with a knife arrested at Paris train station

A man with a knife has been arrested by police at Gare du Nord station in Paris.

A police official said that a man walked into the train station wielding a knife on Saturday and was immediately surrounded by heavily armed police.

Video online shows the police surrounding a man on the ground as travellers hurried past.

Video shows police arresting a man with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station; no one was injured. https://t.co/e8kadPgOLO pic.twitter.com/FemJVruGXj — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2017

No-one was injured.

The Gare de Nord is one of the French capital's main transit hubs, serving the city's metro, suburban trains as well as intercity and high-speed trains like the Eurostar from London.

It comes amid heightened security after a policeman was killed and two others injured in Paris on Thursday night in an attack on the Champs Elysees.

AP