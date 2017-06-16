Man jailed after posting pictures of Grenfell Tower victim on social media

A man has been jailed after admitting posting pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim on social media.

Omega Mwaikambo, 43, pleaded guilty to two offences contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act, Scotland Yard said.

He was sentenced to three months at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force added.

Mwaikambo, of Testerton Walk, west London, was arrested after images were posted online of what appeared to be a partially-covered body following the fatal blaze in north Kensington, west London.

At least 30 people are known to have died as fire ripped through the 24-storey building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

PA