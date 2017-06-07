Man hands himself in to police investigating Manchester Arena bombing
07/06/2017 - 23:08:51Back to Manchester terror attack World Home
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing after handing himself in to police.
He voluntarily presented himself at North Manchester Police Station on Wednesday and was detained on suspicion of terror offences, Greater Manchester Police said.
As it stands 21 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation, of which 12 people have been released without charge.
Nine people remain in custody.