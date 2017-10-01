Man charged with attempted murder of 15-year-old boy in Birmingham

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Birmingham mosque.

Unemployed Dominic Palmer, of Herbert Road, Small Heath will be kept in custody overnight to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.

Palmer, aged 29, was arrested around 10 hours after the boy suffered multiple stab wounds in Herbert Road.

The boy, a member of the congregation at the nearby Hussainia Mosque, suffered life-threatening injuries at about 1am on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, of West Midlands Police, said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

"We've since learnt that the boy only celebrated his 15th birthday two days before the attack.

"Our investigation is continuing as we work to establish the circumstances of what happened so that we can provide his family with the answers they need.

"I would ask anyone with information to come forward."