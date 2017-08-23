Man arrested over car attack on Paris soldiers 'showed interest in IS'

An Algerian man who drove his car into a group of soldiers near Paris earlier this month had radical beliefs and showed interest in the Islamic State group, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said.

Francois Molins pressed charges against Hamou Benlatreche of attempted murder of security forces in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

He said the suspect, shot by police during his arrest and still in hospital, was not in a condition to answer investigators' questions.

Mr Molins said investigators have found images on Benlatreche's phone that were connected to IS, such as a flag and photos of its leaders, and other evidence.

The attack on August 9 injured six soldiers in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.

AP