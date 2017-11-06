Man accused of smothering children faces double murder trial

A man in England accused of killing his two young children at their home is to go on trial over their alleged double murder.

Endris Mohammed is alleged to have smothered eight-year-old Saros Endris and his sister, Leanor Endris, six, at the family's property in Holland Road, Hamstead, Birmingham.

Both children - who are alleged to have died from airway obstruction - were pronounced dead after being taken to hospital following a fire at the house in the early hours of October 28 last year.

Mohammed was charged with murder in January 2017, after being released from hospital following treatment for burns suffered in a car fire.

The 46-year-old denies murdering the youngsters and has also pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder his children's mother, Penil Teklehaimanot.

The trial, expected to last six weeks, is set to get under way at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.