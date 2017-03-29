Man, 21, and woman, 23, arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in the UK

A man and a woman have been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.

The pair - a 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, were detained by West Midlands counter-terrorism detectives in Birmingham on Wednesday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said officers are searching six properties in Birmingham - five homes and one business address - as part of the investigation.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public's safety, the force said.

Police said the arrests, which were made one week on from the Westminster terror attack in which five people, including attacker Khalid Masood, died are not connected "in any way" to the attack.