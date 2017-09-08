Magnitude 8.0 earthquake hits Mexico sparking tsunami warning

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicentre was 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35km.

Even in distant Mexico City, the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries, including the Pacific coastlines of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

It said the threat was still being evaluated for Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific islands.

There was no tsunami threat for the US West Coast.

Civil protection officials were checking for damage in Chiapas, 650 miles from Mexico City.

At around midnight, buildings in the capital swayed strongly for more than minute, loosening light fixings from ceilings.

Helicopters criss-crossed the sky with spotlights.

Some neighbourhoods still had electricity, but others remained in darkness.