Locals urged to 'exercise extra caution' after four lions escape from national park in South Africa

Four male lions have escaped from South Africa's main national park, prompting a warning to locals.

Villagers have been urged to "exercise extra caution" after the big cats sneaked out of Kruger Park last night.

Rangers are now searching for the animals, which have been spotted nearby.

