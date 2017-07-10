Locals urged to 'exercise extra caution' after four lions escape from national park in South Africa
Four male lions have escaped from South Africa's main national park, prompting a warning to locals.
Villagers have been urged to "exercise extra caution" after the big cats sneaked out of Kruger Park last night.
Rangers are now searching for the animals, which have been spotted nearby.
#SANParks would like to reiterate that residents should be extra vigilant&report any sightings of these dangerous predators. #LionsEscape— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) July 10, 2017
