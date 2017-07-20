LIVE: OJ Simpson makes case for freedom in front of parole board

A grey-haired OJ Simpson has gone before a Nevada parole board to plead for release after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel room heist.

Simpson said - as he has for years - that he was only trying to retrieve his own sports memorabilia and never meant to hurt anybody.

The former football star, looking trimmer than he has in recent years, walked briskly into the hearing room dressed in jeans, a light-blue prison-issue shirt and trainers.

He laughed at one point as the parole board chairwoman mistakenly gave his age as 90.

Simpson, 70, said he never pointed a gun at anyone nor made any threats during the crime that put him in prison, and he forcefully insisted that nearly all the memorabilia he saw in two collectors' hotel room belonged to him.

"In no way, shape or form did I wish them any harm," he added, saying he later made amends with those in the room.

Simpson also said he has often mediated conflicts among inmates and took an alternative-to-violence course behind bars.

A vote in his favour would enable Simpson to get out as early as October 1.

By then, he will have served the minimum of his nine to 33-year armed robbery sentence for the bungled attempt to snatch the memorabilia he claimed had been stolen from him.

The Hall of Fame athlete's chances of winning release were considered good, given similar cases and Simpson's model behaviour behind bars.

His defenders have argued, too, that his sentence was out of proportion to the crime and that he was being punished for the two murders he was acquitted of during his 1995 "Trial of the Century" in Los Angeles, the stabbings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Several major US TV networks and cable channels - including ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC and ESPN - carried the proceedings live, just as some of them did two decades ago during the Ford Bronco chase that ended in Simpson's arrest, and again when the jury in the murder case came back with its verdict.

Inmate number 1027820 made his plea for freedom in a stark hearing room at the Lovelock Correctional Centre in rural Nevada as four parole commissioners in Carson City, a two-hour drive away, questioned him via video link.

The board was expected to make its decision later in the day.

An electrifying running back dubbed The Juice, Simpson won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player in 1968 and went on to become one of the NFL's all-time greats.

The handsome and charismatic athlete was also a Monday Night Football commentator, sprinted through airports in Hertz rental car adverts and built a Hollywood career with roles in the Naked Gun comedies and other films.

All of that came crashing down with his arrest over the 1994 killings and his trial, a gavel-to-gavel live-TV sensation that transfixed viewers with its evidence about the bloody glove that did not fit and stirred furious debate over racist police, celebrity justice and cameras in the courtroom.

Last year, the case proved to be compelling TV all over again with the ESPN documentary OJ: Made In America and the award-winning FX mini-series The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

In 1997, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the two killings and was ordered to pay 33.5 million dollars (£25.8 million) to survivors, including his children and the Goldman family.

Then a decade later, he and five accomplices - two with guns - stormed a hotel room and seized photos, plaques and signed balls, some of which never belonged to Simpson, from two sports memorabilia dealers.

Simpson was convicted in 2008, and the long prison sentence brought a measure of satisfaction to some of those who thought he got away with murder.

One of the dealers robbed, Bruce Fromong, planned to attend the parole hearing, saying he and Simpson had made amends and that he intended to speak in favour of release.

A Goldman family spokesman said Goldman's father and sister, Fred and Kim, would not be part of the hearing and feel apprehensive about "how this will change their lives again should Simpson be released".

The now-retired district attorney who prosecuted Simpson for the heist, David Roger, has denied Simpson's sentence was "payback" for his murder acquittal.

He has also said that if Simpson behaved in prison, he should get parole.