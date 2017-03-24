Leslie Rhodes, 75, becomes fourth innocent victim of Westminster attack

The fifth person to be killed in the Westminster terror attack was pensioner Leslie Rhodes.

The 75-year-old, from Streatham, south London, died at King's College Hospital on Thursday night after life support was withdrawn.

A retired window cleaner, Mr Rhodes suffered serious injuries in the atrocity.

Neighbours paid tribute to the 75-year-old as "a lovely man" and said he had been "as fit as a fiddle" despite his age.

Philip Williams, 61, said: "We'd known him for 24 years.

"He was a lovely man. He would do anything for anybody.

"And it's such a shock."

Mr Rhodes was not married and had no children, Mr Williams said.

He added: "You know, it's a crime that he's been taken."

He said he had been told by neighbours who went to see him before he died that Mr Rhodes was attending the hospital and may have been coming from or going to a bus stop nearby when he was hit.

He said: "I've been told he was at the hospital, St Thomas', and he went by public transport and he was apparently crossing the bridge when this car hit him.

The innocent casualties include 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States.

The other victims included:

Kurt Cochran

Kurt Cochran a US tourist from Utah was killed on Westminster Bridge after Khalid Masood drove a car into unsuspecting pedestrians.

He and his wife Melissa, on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, were visiting her parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in London.

Mrs Cochran was badly injured.

After Mr Cochran's identity was revealed, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends."

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.

Aysha Frade

Aysha Frade, who worked in administration at independent sixth-form school DLD College London in Westminster, also died on the bridge.

She is understood to have been 43 and married with two daughters.

At least 100 people attended a memorial in Spain to commemorate the British national.

A minute's silence was held in the Galician municipality of Betanzos, where Mrs Frade's family originates and where she spent her summers.

Betanzos councillor Andres Hermida said the community in Spain was in "enormous pain" and shrouded in an "atmosphere of sadness".

He told the Press Association: "We had a minute's silence in the Plaza de la Constitucion outside the local government building and we have declared three days of mourning, which will include flying the flag at half-mast until Saturday.

"About 100 people attended despite the rainy weather."

Mrs Frade's family is well known in Betanzos, where her older sisters, Silvia and Michelle, run the Notting Hill English language academy.

Pc Keith Palmer

Pc Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father and Charlton Athletic season ticket-holder, was stabbed to death in the attack.

He has been praised as a "strong, professional public servant" who served in the military before joining the Metropolitan Police's parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.

Pc Palmer served as a reservist from August 1987 to August 2001, leaving as a bombardier, and had 15 years of service as a police officer.

Charlton Athletic said Pc Palmer was "a true hero who will be greatly missed by all the Charlton family".