LATEST: US presses UN and China for tougher action against North Korea

UPDATE 5.30pm: The US has called for new sanctions against North Korea and threatened to punish international companies doing banned business with the pariah nation's nuclear and missile programmes.

Doing nothing could be "catastrophic", senior diplomat Rex Tillerson told a special UN Security Council session he chaired.

He was speaking after Donald Trump said he would like to see a diplomatic resolution to escalating tensions with Pyongyang, but fears "we could end up having a major, major conflict".

Amid council members' warning about the potential for conflict, Mr Tillerson urged tougher action from China, North Korea's main trading partner.

China is North Korea's main source of food and fuel aid. While it wants the North to end its nuclear weapons programme, it is wary of destabilising a traditional ally it fought with in the 1950-53 Korean War.

EARLIER: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accused North Korea of issuing "blood-curdling threats" as it threatens world peace over its nuclear weapons programme.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Mr Johnson called on China and Russia to use their influence with Pyongyang to "restrain" the regime.

He said: "There could hardly be a clearer threat to world peace more demanding of a unified response than the activities of one member of the United Nations, North Korea breaking its treaty obligations, ignoring the will of this council, and making blood-curdling threats to inflict grievous harm on peoples of other countries.

"We urge other partners with direct influence on North Korea to use their leverage to the full with the aim of easing tensions and ensuring compliance with the express will of the UN.

"There is a vital role for China and Russia, both of whom are neighbours of North Korea with influence on Pyongyang, and as permanent members of this council, a special responsibility they have for preserving international peace and security.

"The UK calls on Russia and China, and other member states, to use whatever influence they possess to restrain North Korea and guide its leaders towards a peaceful settlement.

"Britain stands alongside our allies in making clear that North Korea must obey the UN and halt its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes - disarming in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner."

Mr Johnson said that many countries were not implementing already agreed sanctions against Pyongyang.

"The United Kingdom believes it is vital for this council to stand ready to take further significant measures to bring about a peaceful resolution.

"And sooner or later the North Korean regime must realise that their isolation not only holds back their own people, if the regime really cares about their own people, but also weakens their own grip on power," the Foreign Secretary said.

The UN discussion is happening as the White House has declared that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table to prevent North Korea from carrying out threats against the United States and its allies in the region.

The US president was speaking after secretary of state Rex Tillerson said China had threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

"We know that China is in communications with the regime in Pyongyang," Mr Tillerson said. "They confirmed to us that they had requested the regime conduct no further nuclear test."

Mr Tillerson said Beijing also told the US that it had informed North Korea "that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own".

China's foreign minister said the situation on the Korean peninsula "is under great tension and at a critical point".

Wang Yi said the international community must stay committed to parallel progress on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and upholding peace and stability.

He told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on North Korea that "what is crucial today is to resume the talks", even if few players are involved initially.

The ultimate goal, he added, would be to resume multilateral discussions known as the six-party talks.

He also reiterated China's proposal that North Korea halt nuclear and missile tests in exchange for the US and South Korea stopping military exercises.

He called it "sensible and reasonable" and said the proposal was gaining support from many countries.

But a pre-emptive attack is not likely, US officials have said, and the administration is pursuing a strategy of putting pressure on Pyongyang with assistance from China, North Korea's main trading partner and the country's economic lifeline.

With international support, the Trump administration said on Thursday it wanted to exert a "burst" of economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea that yields results within months to push the communist government to change course from developing nuclear weapons.