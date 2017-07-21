LATEST: Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaces Sean Spicer as White House press secretary

Update: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is Donald Trump's new press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci is communications director, the White House has announced.

Earlier: White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, sources have said.

Mr Spicer's decision appears to be linked to the appointment of a new White House communications director - New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

His daily press briefings during the first six months of Donald Trump's presidency became must-see television until recent weeks when he took on a more behind-the-scenes role.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has largely taken over the briefings, turning them into an off-camera event.

Mr Spicer spent several years leading communications at the Republican National Committee (RNC) before helping Mr Trump's campaign in the presidential election.

He is close to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, the former RNC chairman, and several of the lower-ranking aides in the White House communications department.

Mr Scaramucci is expected to play a visible role as one of Mr Trump's defenders on television.

But Mr Spicer and other officials questioned his hiring as communications director ahead of the president's push to overhaul the tax system and other policy issues.

One of the officials said Mr Spicer objected to Mr Trump's vision for the future of the press operation.

On Mr Trump's first full day in office, Mr Spicer lambasted journalists over coverage of the crowd size at the inauguration and stormed out of the briefing room without answering questions.

His fiery demeanour and tense on-camera exchanges were mocked on Saturday Night Live, with the role of Mr Spicer being played by actress Melissa McCarthy.

Mr Priebus said he supports Mr Scaramucci "100%".

He has reportedly opposed hiring Mr Scaramucci for various administration positions but he told AP that he and Mr Scaramucci are "very good friends". He said it's "all good here" at the White House.