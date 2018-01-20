Latest: One gunman killed, three remain inside Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital

Update 8.30pm: Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed that there were four attackers.

One was and killed by Afghan security forces, while three others are still inside the hotel, he added.

Only three people have been reported wounded so far, he added, but the number of casualties might rise.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Update 6.35pm: Afghanistan hotel under attack by gunmen

Gunmen have attacked a hotel in Afghanistan, where they are exchanging fire with security forces.

A spokesperson for the country’s interior ministry says the group, who’ve targeted the site in Kabul, appear to have included suicide bombers.

It is one of two main luxury hotels in the Afghan capital and is often used for events - including conferences - attended by government officials.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said Afghan special forces have arrived at the hotel in response to the incident.

No-one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and there is no immediate word on casualties.

More to follow.

Digital desk