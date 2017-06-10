Latest: Car injures eight in Amsterdam but ‘no indication’ of terrorist attack

Update 10.40pm: There was "no indication whatsoever" that a car incident around Amsterdam's main railway station which injured eight people was an extremist attack, police in the Dutch city said.

A car struck pedestrians outside the station, and six of the eight had to be taken to hospital, with two of them seriously injured, police spokeswoman Marjolein Koek said.

"There is no indication whatsoever that this is a terrorist attack," Ms Koek added.

Police said the driver was parked in a place where he was not allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police and ran into a wall.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital and three others were treated at the scene.

Police also said the car was searched and the driver was questioned.

No further details were immediately provided.

The incident received immediate widespread attention after several extremist attacks in Europe over the past year involving vehicles, including one in London last week.

The first images from the Amsterdam incident area showed a major police presence around the railway station with first aid responders treating one person.

A black car was shown to be slightly damaged against a low retaining wall close to the station.

