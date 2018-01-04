Jailed ex-Catalan vice president appeals to Spanish court for bail

A Spanish court is reviewing an appeal by former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras against his jailing as he awaits formal charges over possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over the region’s recent drive for independence from Spain.



A panel of three Supreme Court judges in Madrid will decide on Thursday whether to keep Mr Junqueras in custody or grant him bail, which would ease the way for him to take his oath as a regional politician and possibly become the new Catalan leader.



Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Catalonia’s government after separatist legislators passed a declaration of independence from Spain in late October.



Pro-secession parties, including a ticket led by the fugitive ousted president Carles Puigdemont and the left-republican party led by Mr Junqueras, won back most seats in fresh elections last month.



AP