Islamic State claims responsibility after 27 killed in Baghdad blast

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Baghdad which killed 27 people, shattering a relative lull in the Iraqi capital.

The Sunni militant terror group said in an online statement posted on an IS-affiliated website hours after the attack that one of its members parked the explosives-laden vehicle in the commercial area of Baghdad's Shiite-dominated south-western Amil neighbourhood.

Earlier, Iraqi officials had described Monday's bombing as a suicide attack.

On Tuesday, Iraqi authorities raised the casualty figures to 27 dead and 45 injured, adding that five people were still missing.

In mid-February, a car bombing in Baghdad killed at least 59 people and wounded 66 others.

- AP