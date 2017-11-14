Iran observing national day of mourning after earthquake kills 400

Iran is observing a national day of mourning following yesterday's devastating earthquake on the border with Iraq.

It has killed more than 400 people and injured more than 7,000.

Teams are looking for survivors trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Iraq-born Zak Moradi who lives in Leitrim says his family were caught up in the tragedy.

He said: "I've lost uncles and cousins, a lot of relations and there is a lot of them injured in hospital, there is a lot of them who have survived but they are homeless.

"It is not only them, there is 35,000 people from my village who are homeless and they haven't got any help so far."