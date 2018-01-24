Insurgents attack Save the Children office in Afghanistan

Gunmen have attacked a non-governmental children's organisation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, officials have said.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack on Wednesday was against Save the Children's provincial office in Jalalabad.

Inamullah Miakhial, spokesman for Nangahar regional hospital, said at least 11 wounded were brought to the hospital.

The attack started with a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire, said Khogyani.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban insurgents as well as the Islamic State fighters are active in eastern Nangarhar province.