Homeless man who spent last cash to help stuck driver buys house with donations
05/12/2017 - 18:39:28Back to World Home
A homeless man who used his last 20 dollars to fill up the car of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he helped.
Johnny Bobbitt Jr said on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.
Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of petrol on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.
Mr Bobbitt walked a few streets to buy her fuel.
She did not have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you.
The fundraiser has raised more than 397,000 dollars.
Mr Bobbitt said he is donating some of his money to a school student who is helping another homeless veteran.
Join the conversation - comment here